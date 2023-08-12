Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 14,798 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.17% of Essential Utilities worth $20,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

