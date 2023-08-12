Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,408 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.48.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

