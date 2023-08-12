Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,416 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CVS stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

