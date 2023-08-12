Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 480 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,052,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,087 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $7,993,620. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $387.69 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.37 and a 200 day moving average of $368.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

