Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 7,228 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.17% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

