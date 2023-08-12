Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 80 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $282.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.