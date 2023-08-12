Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.17

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUYGet Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and traded as low as $15.14. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 213,949 shares traded.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

