Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Down 6%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.33. 121,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 344,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

