Compass Point Trims Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Target Price to $20.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MARA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 2.3 %

MARA stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 5.04.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 239,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 36.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 43.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

