Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.84 on Friday, hitting C$7.70. 214,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.98. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$7.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of C$20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3257191 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

