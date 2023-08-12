Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1,384.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,677 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 5.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.29 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $268.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

