Concorde Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $242.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

