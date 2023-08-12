Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.