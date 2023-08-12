Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,319 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 842.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.