Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $288.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $210.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.37.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

