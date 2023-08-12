CONMED Co. (CNMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

CONMED has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CONMED to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 195,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,289. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,301,868 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CONMED by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNMD

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.