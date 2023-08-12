ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Michael W. Kempner Sells 47,500 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $822.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNOB. Raymond James raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

