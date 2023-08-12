ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Michael W. Kempner Sells 47,500 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $822.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $28.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
