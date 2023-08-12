Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 15th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance
CBKM opened at $18.00 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.
About Consumers Bancorp
