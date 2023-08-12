Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,262 shares of company stock worth $334,762. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $30.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

