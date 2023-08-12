Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT opened at $30.87 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,262 shares of company stock worth $334,762 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

