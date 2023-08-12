Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNM. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Core & Main stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.93. 811,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,956. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,334,807 shares of company stock valued at $489,153,103 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Core & Main by 37.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.