Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Core One Labs Stock Performance
CLABF remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
About Core One Labs
