CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director John R. Prann, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,827.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
CoreCivic Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
