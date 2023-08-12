CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director John R. Prann, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,827.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 20.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $4,932,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 62.7% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 48.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

