Corporate Office Properties Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

OFC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.19. 375,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,772. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

