Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.26

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 1116315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Get Corteva alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.