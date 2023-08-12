Cosan (CSAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Cosan to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cosan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSAN stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. Cosan has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSAN shares. TheStreet raised Cosan from a "d+" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cosan from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

