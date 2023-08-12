Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 71,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,069,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.64. 13,966,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,501,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

