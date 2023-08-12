Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 961 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.68. 439,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.