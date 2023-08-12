Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.83. The company has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

