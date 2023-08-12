Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,245 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.20. 5,454,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.