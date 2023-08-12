Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. 6,524,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

