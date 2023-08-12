Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.51. 1,715,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $123.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

