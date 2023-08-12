Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $88.71

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.71 and last traded at $88.83, with a volume of 121788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 122.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,991,000 after purchasing an additional 331,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,753 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

