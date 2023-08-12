Creditcoin Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $51.19 million and $19.86 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 247,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.