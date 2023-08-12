Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 45.6% in July

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 738.0 days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of Credito Emiliano stock remained flat at C$8.03 during trading on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$8.03 and a 12-month high of C$8.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

