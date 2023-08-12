Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.03.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$6.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$548,150.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

