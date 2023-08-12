Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.03.
Read Our Latest Report on Crew Energy
Crew Energy Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$618,149.68. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$548,150.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.