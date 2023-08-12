CRISPR Therapeutics AG Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.17). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.83) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.16) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

