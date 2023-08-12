Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
