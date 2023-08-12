Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Announces Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17), reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 606,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,036. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CYRX

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.