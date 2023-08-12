Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at BTIG Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Cryoport from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens cut shares of Cryoport from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 606,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $615.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 276.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

