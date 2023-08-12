CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 390,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $601.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.24. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,494,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,213,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

