CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given New $14.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

NYSE LAW traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 390,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $601.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.24. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 110.1% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

