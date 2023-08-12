CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Raised to $9.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

LAW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

