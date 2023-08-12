CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Raised to $11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LAW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

CS Disco Stock Down 5.3 %

LAW opened at $10.08 on Thursday. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

