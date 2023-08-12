CS Disco’s (LAW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAW

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $10.08 on Thursday. CS Disco has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth $39,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.