Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 210,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.58). Research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $146,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,402.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,285 shares of company stock worth $183,860. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,948 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 809,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 185,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

