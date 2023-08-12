Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

