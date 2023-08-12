Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $48.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,602.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,602.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,753 shares of company stock worth $1,937,288. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 738,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $8,100,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $4,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

