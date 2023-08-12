Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.52 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

