Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $265.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

